'Naachna Band Kar,' Salman Khan Tells A Fan Trying to Click a Selfie
Salman Khan will next star in 'Antim: The Final Truth' with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
Salman Khan wasn't very happy with a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him. A paparazzi account shared a video of a fan trying to take a selfie with the star and Salman pointed out that the paparazzi were already taking pictures of them. In response, Salman comically told the fan, "Naachna band kar (Stop dancing around)."
Salman assured the fan that the camerapersons around them were taking pictures but the fan didn't listen to him and continued to try and find an angle for the selfie.
Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15, was reportedly headed to a promotional event for his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial venture will release on 26 November and also stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
During a press conference, Aayush Sharma shared his experience of working with Salman, and said, "Bhai is very kind. Real life mein toh kaafi sweet hai but jab aap movie set pe dekhte ho, that’s when you realise ki aap Salman Khan ke saamne khade ho aur aapko unko punch maarna hai. I think that way, thoda palpitation type ho gaya tha mujhe (He is very sweet in real life but when you see him on a film set, that’s when you realise that you are standing in front of the Salman Khan and you have to punch him. I started getting palpitations)."
