Salman Khan Receives Warm Welcome From UK MP Barry Gardiner in London

Actor Salman Khan is currently enjoying his stay in London. Khan's travel comes just weeks after two men belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire outside his Mumbai residence.
The actor received a warm welcome in the city from UK MP Barry Gardiner. On 29 April, Gardiner took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop some pictures with the actor from the Webley Stadium, along with a message.
He wrote, "Tiger is Alive and is in London. A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today.”
Have a look at Gardiner's tweet here:
On 14 April, two men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired five rounds in the air outside Khan's Bandra home.
According to a report by NDTV, the assailants who opened fired outside Khan's residence, are suspected to be from Haryana's Gurugram. One of the men is identified as Vishal, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal.
