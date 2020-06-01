Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on Sunday, 31 May. The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems.He was a close friend of Salman Khan and also composed songs for some of his biggest hits like Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and Ek The Tiger. Remembering him, Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...”Condolences have poured in from the industry about Wajid Khan’s untimely demise. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence”.Arjun Kapoor penned a note for him along with a photo of them sharing a light moment. “I still can’t believe it... feels like yesterday we were doing sittings for Tevar. One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart... Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories. Rest in peace dear friend”, Arjun wrote.Arbaaz Khan, who was closely associated with the composer, wrote, “RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare”.Priyanka Chopra said that one thing she will always miss is “Wajid bhai’s laugh”. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.