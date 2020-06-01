Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away on 31 May. The 42 year old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problem and was diagnosed with COVID-19. Wajid had been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and according to reports he was on ventilator.Sajid-Wajid recently composed Salman Khan's lockdown songs Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona. The duo has always been Salman Khan’s favourite composers. They also started their career with Salman Khan film Pyaar Kya Toh Darna Kya. Since then he has given some biggest his he voice behind some of the biggest hits like Soni De Nakhre (Partner, 2007), Jalwa (Wanted, 2009), Surili Akhhiyon Wale (Veer, 2010 ), Muni Badnam Hui (Dabangg, 2010)Wajid Khan is the son of the legendary tabla player, Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan.Bollywood is once again left shocked with this news.Salim Merchant wrote, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”Varun Dhawan Tweeted, “shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music”Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7”Sonu Nigam posted on Facebook, “My brother Wajid left us.”Parineeti Chopra wrote on Twitter, “ Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. ”Celebs like Sona Mohapatra, Harshdeep Kaur , Vishal Dadlani, Shibani Kashyap and others have taken to social media and offered their condolences We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.