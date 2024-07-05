Salman Khan Gives Shoutout to Vicky Kaushal For 'Bad Newz'; Latter Responds

Vicky Kaushal's latest song 'Tauba Tauba' from his upcoming film Bad Newz, became an instant hit after its release earlier this week. Recently, the song also caught Bollywood star Salman Khan's attention.
Taking to Instagram on 4 July, Salman gave a shoutout to Vicky for his performance in the song and sent him best wishes for his film.
Sharing a snippet of the song on his stories, Salman wrote, "Great moves Vicky... song looking good. Best wishes Vicky Kaushal." In response, Vicky said, "So sweet of you Salman Sir. Thank you so much... This means so much to me and the whole team."
Have a look at their exchange here:
Vicky appeared on Salman's TV reality show Bigg Boss last year to promote his film Govinda Naam Mera.
Meanwhile, Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. In addition to Vicky, the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.
It will hit the big screens on 19 July.
