Salman Khan brought smiles on the faces of 5,000 less fortunate families by sending them ingredients to make sheer khurma on the occasion of Eid. This sweet gesture amid the coronavirus pandemic touched the hearts of his fans.Pictures of the supplies were posted by Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society, Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of Bhai wishing Eid !!!"Salman Khan's 'Being Haangryy'- A Bid To Help Needy With RationIn a bid to help those suffering in times of the coronavirus crisis and lockdown 4.0, Salman has organised for a "Being Haangryy" food truck facility to distribute ration to the underprivileged. Looks like this initiative takes from his NGO "Being Human" however he has not made any announcements on any social media platforms regarding it.Salman had also requested people to take up the "Anna Daan" challenge and donate basic essentials to the underprivileged. After urging people to take the ''Anna Daan'' challenge, the actor shared a video on Twitter, that features him and actor Jacqueline Fernandez among others who were seen loading bags filled with ration onto a truck.Salman's Eid Song, 'Bhai Bhai', Sings About Respect for Religions