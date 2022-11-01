ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Gets Y+ Security After Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Report

Actor Salman Khan has been given a Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra government, according to a report.

Actor Salman Khan has been given a Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra government as per a report. The actor has faced threats to life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were allegedly behind the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala. 

The Maharashtra government has decided to upgrade the actor’s security in view of these security concerns.

Salman was earlier given regular police protection from the Mumbai Police, but now as per a Mid-Day report, the actor will be given a Y+ security cover. This means that he will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times. Actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been given security cover as well. 

According to reports, investigations in Mumbai, Punjab, and Delhi have revealed in the last few months that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had plans to kill Salman Khan in Mumbai.

