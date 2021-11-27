Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth' Has An Average Day 1 at the Box Office
Check out the box office collections of the new releases 'Antim' and 'Satyamev Jayate 2'
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim-The Final Truth opened in theatres on Friday and collected around Rs 5 crore on day one. The figure while not entirely dismal isn't impressive either because the film features Salman. However, John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate 2 fared worse at ticket windows. The Milap Zaveri directed film opened to Rs 3.60 crore on Thursday and the collections fell to around Rs 2 crore on Saturday.
The original Satyamev Jayate had collected over Rs 100 crore in its initial run in theatres, and it's unlikely that the sequel will cross even Rs 20 crore. Aayush Sharma's debut film Loveyatri collected just Rs 1.80 crore on day one in 2018, so comparatively, Antim's collections are a big jump for him, but that's only because of Salman's presence in the film.
Meanwhile, last week's big release Bunty Aur Babli 2 also did not find an audience in theatres. The Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer collected only around Rs 11 crore in a week.
