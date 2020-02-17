Like Receiving an Award From My Driver: Salman on Filmfare Awards

“I will not go up and pick up a Filmfare award. There were three or four awards that they contacted me for; I didn’t want to go pick them up. If I win a National Award, that’s prestigious, I will go and pick it up. But I will not go to a magazine that is running on our (the film industry) strength, understand? A magazine that depends on celebrities to sell it tells you that they will give you an award and asks you to perform at the ceremony and then they sell it to Pan Parag or Manikchand, and we’re sitting there like idiots dressed to the nines.”

Salman Khan, Actor