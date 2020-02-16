65th Filmfare Awards: ‘Gully Boy’ Takes Home Thirteen Awards
The 65th Filmfare Awards were held in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. While Gully Boy and Kabir Singh topped the nominations list, the former made history by winning the most number of awards for a single film. The title was earned by Black until now. Gully Boy won 13 awards at the ceremony, including Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director. Here’s the complete list of the 65th Filmfare Awards winners:
Loading...
- Best Film - Zoya Akhtar
- Best Film (Critics’ Choice) - Sonchiriya and Article 15
- Best Director - Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)
- Critics’ Choice Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar (Saand ki Aankh)
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
- Critics’ Choice for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
- Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh
- Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari (Apna Time Aayega -Gully Boy)
- Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh (Kalank - Kalank)
- Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao (Ghungroo - War)
- Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya (Gully Boy)
- Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
- Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)
- Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
- Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard for Dard Nahi Hota)
- Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2)
Technical Awards
- Best Background Score - Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective (Gully Boy)
- Best Choreography - Remo D’Souza (Ghar More Pardesiya - Kalank)
- Best Cinematography - Jay Oza (Gully Boy)
- Best Action - Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus (War)
- Best Costume - Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir (Sochiriya)
- Best Editing - Shivkumar V Panicker (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
- Best Production Design - Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (Gully Boy)
- Best Sound Design - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
- Best VFX - Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand For YFX (War)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )