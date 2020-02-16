65th Filmfare Awards: ‘Gully Boy’ Takes Home Thirteen Awards

The 65th Filmfare Awards were held in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. While Gully Boy and Kabir Singh topped the nominations list, the former made history by winning the most number of awards for a single film. The title was earned by Black until now. Gully Boy won 13 awards at the ceremony, including Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director. Here’s the complete list of the 65th Filmfare Awards winners: