Salaar-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' Film Collects ₹55 Crore

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the total domestic collection of 'Salaar' now stands at Rs 145 crore.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Prabhas's action film, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, is a raging success at the box office on its third day. According to Sacnilk data, the film has already collected over ₹20 crore in advance bookings as of Sunday.

After minting Rs 90 crore on its opening day and recorded a drop of more than 60 per cent on the second day. According to the same report, Salaar collected Rs 55 crore (early estimates) on Saturday. The total collection of the film in India now stands at Rs 145.70 crores.

The action-thriller recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film this year, out-performing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathan, Vijay’s Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the box office. Moreover, unlike SRK’s previous hits like Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki is struggling at the box office, with around Rs 75 crore in domestic revenue in three days. 

