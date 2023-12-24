Salaar-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' Film Collects ₹55 Crore

The action-thriller recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film this year, out-performing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathan, Vijay’s Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the box office. Moreover, unlike SRK’s previous hits like Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki is struggling at the box office, with around Rs 75 crore in domestic revenue in three days.