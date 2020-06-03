Sajid Khan took to Instagram to write a moving tribute to his brother Wajid, who passed away on Sunday, 31 May. In a video shared by Sajid, Wajid can be seen sitting on the hospital bed, playing a tune on a virtual keyboard. “Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega”, Sajid wrote.Old Video of Wajid Khan Singing for Sajid From Hospital Goes ViralWajid Khan died at the age of 42 due to a kidney infection. Speaking to PTI, Salim Merchant had said, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.