Saira Banu Thanks CM Uddhav Thackeray, Others For Dilip Kumar's Grand Farewell

Saira Banu has thanked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police, among others, for helping organise a beautiful farewell for Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor passed away on 7 July at the age of 98. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Mumbai's Juhu Qabrastan.

Banu thanked the Maharastra government by putting a board outside their Pali Hill residence.