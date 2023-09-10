Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Jawan. After delivering two blockbusters - Jawan and Pathaan - it can be said that this is Shah Rukh's year. Following the release of Jawan, a number of celebrities took to social media to praise SRK. Veteran actor Saira Banu also took to Instagram on Sunday, 10 September, to pen a long and loving note for Shah Rukh.
Banu began by writing, "The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there He would have been just like him."
Banu also recalled an encounter with Shah Rukh that's etched in her memory. "One vivid memory I have is of a chance encounter with Shahrukh, where he humbly bowed before me, seeking blessings. As I placed my hand on his head and ran my fingers through his hair, I couldn't help but remark how it resembled that of Dilip Sahib. Since that day, whenever Shahrukh and I met, he graciously lowered his head, allowing me to offer him my blessings. Interestingly, on one occasion, I forgot to run my hand through his hair, and immediately after, Shahrukh lowered his head, saying, "Aaj Aapne Mere Baalon Par Hath Nahin Phera”, and without hesitation, I lovingly ran my fingers through his hair, completing our familiar ritual."
Speaking about the superstar, the veteran actor said that he is a kind and considerate human being.
"Shahrukh Khan is a remarkable actor and also an incredibly sweet, well-mannered, and considerate individual. He would frequently grace us with his presence at various functions hosted at our house. Once, there was a special event for my company, and I had a strong desire for Shahrukh to do an interview. However, Shahrukh's hectic work schedule seemed almost insurmountable. Yet, with just a single text message from me, I was amazed to find him at my doorstep within a mere hour, willing to oblige and support my endeavor."Saira Banu, veteran actor
Banu also wrote how Shah Rukh comforted her and stood by her when Dilip Kumar passed away. "On the 7th of July, when Dilip Sahib slipped into a deep slumber, unresponsive to my voice, leaving me burdened with the ache of his absence, Shahrukh emerged as a beacon of solace. In that moment, his affection for the 'Kohinoor of Hindustan,' Dilip Sahib, shone brightly as he was among the very first to offer his comforting presence in the face of adversity."
She signed off by saying, "What truly speaks volumes about Shahrukh's admiration for Sahib is when he arrived at our home to get the “Mughal-e-Azam” poster signed by Sahib and I believe that it's kept in his private theater. It reflects his deep-rooted respect and affection for the cinematic legends who came before him."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)