‘Love the Look’: Saina Nehwal Praises Parineeti in & as ‘Saina’
Saina shared a picture of Parineeti’s look from the film on social media.
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal is all praises for actor Parineeti Chopra's look in the upcoming biopic titled Saina. Saina shared a poster on Instagram and wrote, "I wish u all the very best my sweet saina. Great poster @parineetichopra."
Later, she shared a picture of Parineeti from the film and captioned it as, "Wowww… mini saina. love the look."
The movie has been in the spotlight since the makers shared the teaser and poster. People across social media pointed out that the serve in the poster looked more like a tennis serve than a badminton. The film's director, Amole Gupte, came to the poster's defence, calling it 'high concept'.
Saina is set to release on 26 March 2021. It stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Manav Kaul and Paresh Rawal will be seen in key roles. The movie is written by Amole Gupte and Amitosh Nagpal.
