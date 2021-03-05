‘Love the Look’: Saina Nehwal Praises Parineeti in & as ‘Saina’

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal is all praises for actor Parineeti Chopra's look in the upcoming biopic titled Saina. Saina shared a poster on Instagram and wrote, "I wish u all the very best my sweet saina. Great poster @parineetichopra."

Later, she shared a picture of Parineeti from the film and captioned it as, "Wowww… mini saina. love the look."