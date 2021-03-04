Amol Gupte Explains the 'Saina' Poster to an 'Impatient World'

The first poster of the much-awaited biopic based on renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal dropped some time back. The movie titled Saina stars Parineeti Chopra, Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul and is set to hit the theatres on 26 March.

The poster depicts a hand reaching out in the air as a shuttle hangs above it, presumably to show a badminton player readying to serve. However, the serve looks much like that of a tennis player’s and not so much a badminton's. Twitter was quick to point this out, with many asking whether the poster was designed keeping in mind Sania Mirza and not Saina Nehwal.

Now, director Amol Gupte has taken to Facebook to address the controversy.