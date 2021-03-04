Amol Gupte Explains the 'Saina' Poster to an 'Impatient World'
Twitter users pointed out that the serve in the Saina poster looks like a tennis & not badminton.
The first poster of the much-awaited biopic based on renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal dropped some time back. The movie titled Saina stars Parineeti Chopra, Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul and is set to hit the theatres on 26 March.
The poster depicts a hand reaching out in the air as a shuttle hangs above it, presumably to show a badminton player readying to serve. However, the serve looks much like that of a tennis player’s and not so much a badminton's. Twitter was quick to point this out, with many asking whether the poster was designed keeping in mind Sania Mirza and not Saina Nehwal.
Now, director Amol Gupte has taken to Facebook to address the controversy.
“Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster… “looks like a tennis serve… Saina doing a Sania” etc etc… If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!”, he wrote.
The filmmaker added that it was unfortunate that he had to break down the 'high-concept' poster created by Rahul Nanda. "“High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world… not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!!”
The Parineeti Chopra-starrer biopic was supposed to release in 2020 but got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
