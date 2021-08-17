Saif & Kareena Rent Out Their Old Mumbai Home For This Amount: Report
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh are currently staying in Mumbai's Bandra.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have reportedly rent out their old house at Fortune Heights in Mumbai. The family has reportedly moved into a bigger house earlier this year.
As per a report by Money Control, a registered rent agreement document has been accessed by Indextap.com. It reportedly shows that Saif has rented the house to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP. They paid a security deposit of ₹15 lakh. The apartment reportedly comprises 1,500 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces.
The report also states that the property has been rented out for three years. In the first year, the rent would be Rs 3.5 lakh per month, and will go up to Rs 3.87 lakh in the third year. The agreement was reportedly signed on 13 August. Saif, Kareena and their kids Taimur and Jeh are currently vacationing in the Maldives.
