Saif Ali Khan Confirms His Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Assisting Karan Johar
Saif Ali Khan also revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan shares his ideas with him.
Saif Ali Khan has confirmed that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Talking about his equation with his kids, Saif told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are.”
He added, “Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that.”
Saif Ali Khan further said that his youngest son Jeh is much more his ‘mental age than any of them’. “Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course.”
“They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too,” Saif said.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are Saif’s kids with his first wife Amrita Singh. The couple parted ways in 2004. Saif Ali Khan has two children, Taimur and Jeh, with wife Kareena Kapoor.
Karan Johar had announced that he would return to the director’s chair with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead and Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra play key roles. The 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was Johar’s last project as director.
Saif also talked about being the ‘fourth Khan’ in Bollywood. Saif said that the three Khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, are very different from him and he has always considered himself to be in a ‘different generation’ than them.
“These guys are completely different. We all have the same surname but it’s a common surname. We’re very different people and they’re very different to each other."
“Salman’s been a superstar from the first shot he gave and he never looked back. Its taken me a long time to grow up into a person who is capable of shouldering a movie. Shah Rukh is such an entrepreneur and such an ambitious actor. He has a wide sweeping scale of how he sees the world. I’m a very fish-and-chips kind of guy when compared to him. He’s an emperor.”Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan added that he’s more ‘niche’ as compared to the Bollywood Khans, and has had a different path from them.
