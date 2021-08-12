Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s Lookalike Reacts to Fans Comparing Her to Actor
After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, social media has now found someone with a resemblance to Sara Ali Khan.
Recently, social media has gone crazy over lookalikes of Bollywood celebrities. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans came across her new lookalike on Instagram, and her videos went viral on the internet. Now, Sara Ali Khan’s fans have found someone with an uncanny resemblance to the actor.
No sooner had the comparisons started, the girl posted a video on Instagram with a message to Sara's fans.
The caption of the video read, “Who is your celebrity look alike? I never knew who Sara Ali Khan was until this year when I've received a ton of comments that I look like her. It doesn't bother me at all that ppl comment it. I think ppl comment that we look alike bc our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar. I don't think we look THAT alike but I understand where ppl are coming from.”
Right after she shared the reel, fans started dropping comments on it. One wrote, “When I saw you for the first time I thought why sara Ali Khan doing Kpop covers lmao ”. Another remarked, “I noticed today... I was thinking she looks like someone but who....today I got my answer”.
On the work front, Sara will be soon seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. They wrapped the shoot in March this year.
