Sachiin Joshi Offers His Hotel to the BMC As Quarantine Facility
Actor Sachiin Joshi, who is currently stranded in Dubai, has offered his hotel in the Powai, Mumbai, to be used as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients coming from abroad.
Sachiin’s hotel The Beatle, which has 36 rooms, is being sanitised regularly and its staff are being equipped with safety gear. Sachiin has also been donating boxes of food to policemen and municipal workers through his Big Brother Foundation since two weeks.
In a conversation with IANS, Sachiin acknowledged that Mumbai has a dense population and that puts strain on the medical services. He added that BMC was seeking their help in this regard and that he agreed to help.
Sachiin was last seen on-screen with Nargis Fakhri and Mona Singh in Amavas (2019).
His wife Urvashi told said that she supports the idea of using The Beatles as a quarantine facility till the pandemic is contained. She also attested that food was being given to policemen and people stuck on the road. “Our team has been selflessly doing it for almost two weeks now and will continue to give our support till we can, ” Urvashi said.
Sachiin had earlier posted a video documenting his life through quarantine. The caption reads: “Out to get some sun.,almost 15 days of isolation already.,trying to work on my fitness & health.”
