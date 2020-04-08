Sachiin Joshi Offers His Hotel to the BMC As Quarantine Facility

Actor Sachiin Joshi, who is currently stranded in Dubai, has offered his hotel in the Powai, Mumbai, to be used as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients coming from abroad.

Sachiin’s hotel The Beatle, which has 36 rooms, is being sanitised regularly and its staff are being equipped with safety gear. Sachiin has also been donating boxes of food to policemen and municipal workers through his Big Brother Foundation since two weeks.

In a conversation with IANS, Sachiin acknowledged that Mumbai has a dense population and that puts strain on the medical services. He added that BMC was seeking their help in this regard and that he agreed to help.