Sabyasachi Mukherjee Becomes First Indian Designer to Walk The Met Gala Carpet

Sabyasachi also designed Alia Bhatt's outfit for this year's Met Gala.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee became the first Indian designer to walk the prestigious Met Gala carpet. The fashion designer wore "an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery."

Sabyasachi took to Instagram to share photos of his outfit.

That's not all. The designer also created Alia Bhatt's outfit for the fashion event. Alia wore a pastel-coloured saree that “pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea."

"We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style," Alia wrote on Instagram while sharing photos from the event.

