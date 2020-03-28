Sabyasachi Pledges Rs 1.5 Crore to Relief Funds for Coronavirus
Costume designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has pledged to donate Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, and an additional Rs 5 million (Rs 50 lakhs) to the West Bengal CM’s Relief Fund, in order to fight coronavirus in the country.
Sabyasachi announced the same on Instagram and wrote, “After securing my employees, I am pledging Rs 10 million of personal funds to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and an additional Rs 5 million to the Chief Minister of West Bengal’s Relief Fund, with the expectation that the money be used to ramp up medical facilities in the country.”
“I don’t normally like to speak about anything that doesn’t directly pertain to my work, especially related to financial matters, because there are personal aspects of our lives. However, this moment calls for new strategies and a collective effort, so I believe it’s important to communicate this.”Sabyasachi Mukherjee
He added, “Nobody, rich or poor, is exempt from this call-to-action, and your contributions need not be financial - social measures are just as crucial.”
Actor Akshay Kumar too pledged Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund, for fighting coronavirus.
Varun Dhawan also announced that he will be donating a sum of Rs 30 lakhs towards the PM-CARES Fund and an additional Rs 25 lakhs towards the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, for battling coronavirus.
