Sabyasachi Pledges Rs 1.5 Crore to Relief Funds for Coronavirus

Costume designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has pledged to donate Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, and an additional Rs 5 million (Rs 50 lakhs) to the West Bengal CM’s Relief Fund, in order to fight coronavirus in the country.

Sabyasachi announced the same on Instagram and wrote, “After securing my employees, I am pledging Rs 10 million of personal funds to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and an additional Rs 5 million to the Chief Minister of West Bengal’s Relief Fund, with the expectation that the money be used to ramp up medical facilities in the country.”