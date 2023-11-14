ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan Celebrate Diwali with His Family; See Pics

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrated Diwali together.

Bollywood couple Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan posted two photos from their intimate Diwali celebrations at home. The couple have been seeing each other for a while now and took to Instagram to share two pictures with Hrithik's family members.

Hrithik took to social media to write and wish all his fans, he said, "Happy Diwali beautiful people." In the photos, Hrithik looked handsome in an all-white look, a black kurta and trousers set. Meanwhile, Saba looked pretty in a green and red lehenga set.

Hrithik was previously married to Susanne Khan. The couple parted ways in 2014. They currently co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

On the other hand, Saba was recently seen in the series Who's Your Gynac.

