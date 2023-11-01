'It Feels Like Home With You': Hrithik Roshan Wishes Saba Azad on Her Birthday

Actor-singer Saba Azad celebrates her 38th birthday on 1 November. To mark the special occasion, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend.
Sharing an unseen picture of himself with Saba, the actor penned a long note on Instagram.
Hrithik wrote in his caption, "We all look for that place that place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together 'C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!' That’s what it feels like with you. like Home That’s where the adventure begins.. creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.
Have a look at the post here:
Hrithik was previously married to Susanne Khan. The couple parted ways in 2014. They currently co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone.
Saba, on the other hand, was recently seen in the series Who's Your Gynac.
