We Have No Shame: Ryan Reynolds on Hollywood Mimicking Bollywood
In a promotional video for Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds has a message for fans in India.
In a promotional video for Free Guy, actor Ryan Reynolds addressed his fans in India, joking that the movie is influenced by Bollywood. The YouTube video begins with Ryan speaking about the film.
"My movie Free Guy has got a a guy named Guy whose quite the Romeo, a girl who is out of his league,” Ryan says and we get a glimpse of him and Jodie Comer.
Introducing Taika Waititi as the villain Ryan continues, "A crazy villain, some insane action and, of course, dancing". We see some action-packed sequences and a few characters dancing on the road.
"If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood...Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all,” the actor ends the video.
Free Guy releases in India on 17 September. The movie revolves around a bank teller, played by Ryan, who realises he's just a supporting character in the video game. When he learns that the his world is shutting down, he decides to become the hero.
