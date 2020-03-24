COVID-19: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million

As coronavirus cases rise with each passing day, help is pouring in from all corners of the world. Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. The donation, split between the two organisations, will be used to help low-income families affected by the pandemic.

Ryan took to Twitter to share details of both the organisations and asked people to step forward. His tweet reads: “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”