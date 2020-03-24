COVID-19: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million
As coronavirus cases rise with each passing day, help is pouring in from all corners of the world. Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. The donation, split between the two organisations, will be used to help low-income families affected by the pandemic.
Ryan took to Twitter to share details of both the organisations and asked people to step forward. His tweet reads: “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”
Blake Lively, too, confirmed about the said aid in an Instagram post. She asked people to help the organisations if they are equipped to do so and further added that people can help one-another even though they are in isolation. A part of her post reads: “Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype and make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this.”
Pulling Ryan’s leg she wrote that “emotional distancing” from his mother-in-law is not an option.
Earlier, Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand ‘Skims’ announced that they will restock their best-selling Cotton Collection. Twenty percent of what is earned through the sales of the cotton collection will be given to non-profit organisation Baby2Baby's coronavirus Emergency Response Program. Children in poverty will be the beneficiaries of the proceeds.
According to Us Weekly, a press statement issued by Skims reads: “In light of the current health crisis, Baby2Baby has been working around the clock providing children and families impacted by COVID-19 the items they need to survive. Over the last five days, Baby2Baby has distributed over 1.3 million items including diapers, milk formula, hygiene, clothing, blankets and more.”
