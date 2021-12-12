Rubina Dilaik Says She Had to Sell 2 Houses After Being Penalised for Rs 16 Lakh
Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla were contestants on Bigg Boss 14.
Actor Rubina Dilaik revealed that she once had to sell two houses when her payments for her work were due for several months. She found out that she had been penalised for unprofessional behaviour like delays in shoots, due to which she had to pay a large sum of money. Rubina also claimed that those allegations aren’t true.
Rubina told Bollywood Bubble, “My payments were due for nine months. I used to call my production house and producers, visit their office and plead them to pay me because I had to pay EMIs for my house.”
She then discovered that the delay in payments were due to pending penalties amounting to approximately Rs 16 lakh. Rubina added, “I get this ledger sort of thing with uplinks, which you file when the shoot gets delayed and you have to pay penalty. My uplinks were worth Rs 16 lakh, in 2011,” and claimed that the allegations weren’t true.
She recalled an incident at a shoot in Madh Island when she was bitten by an insect and fell sick for a few hours. Rubina said, “That event was written in the ledger and the money that was deducted for that two hours of delay of the shoot was almost ₹1.45 lakhs. So I have paid all of that out of my pocket.”
She further told the publication that she had to sell both of her houses and her car because of pending dues. Rubina said, “I had to sell off my first house in the city. I didn’t buy a house since then. I was way behind my commitments and EMIs. I sold off my car. That is when I decided I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity and constant anxiety."
Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla were both contestants on Bigg Boss 14 and the former won the season. The couple openly discussed their marriage and possible divorce on the show.
Talking about the same, Rubina told Bollywood Bubble, “Abhinav was hesitant. I said ‘If we are going on a reality show and if we are not the real ones, you think people are going to connect to us. I think let’s go with our truth’.”
“Bigg Boss makers had a creative call with us and asked me what do you think is unique about your relationship. I said my relationship is going to fall apart in the next two months or maybe we are going to bridge it again,” Rubina said.
Rubina Dilaik made her acting debut with Chotti Bahu and went on to star in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev
