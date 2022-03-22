ADVERTISEMENT

'We Acknowledge Our Shortcomings': Rubina & Abhinav on Overcoming Marital Issues

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had said during Bigg Boss 14 that they contemplated divorce.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.</p></div>
i

Actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently documented their trip to Abu Dhabi for the MX Player show Wanderlust. Rubina picked their Emirati wedding as “the best moment”.

Now, in an interview to indianexpress.com, Rubina said, "The highlight of my life was to get married to this man again in a new culture. I think it's a great idea to get married in various cultures".

Rubina also touched upon the challenging phase in their marriage that she and Abhinav went through. The couple had spoken about it in Bigg Boss 14. They had also mentioned that they contemplated divorce.

Talking about it Rubina told the publication, "There isn't any regret about what was said or done. The journey made me a better person and made us more confident. While overcoming the troubles we understood how far little adjustments take you".

Abhinav added that there wasn't any blame-game between them. "There was a brief period when things weren't so great. However, now we know where we went wrong and acknowledge our shortcomings. We haven't been this comfortable with our relationship".

