Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Recites Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’

He recited:

“Kill us, we will become ghosts and write

of your killings, with all the evidence.

You write jokes in court;

We will write ‘justice’ on the walls.

We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear.

We will write so clearly that even the blind will read.

You write ‘injustice’ on the earth;

We will write ‘revolution’ in the sky.

Everything will be remembered;

Everything recorded.”

A writer, actor and musician with a degree in civil engineering, Aamir Aziz is best known for his protest song ‘Achhe Din Blues’. Sung in the style of American folk musicians, the song has over 200,000 views on YouTube since its release in March last year.

Watch the original video here: