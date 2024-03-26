Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Their First Child

Actors Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are officially parents. The news was confirmed when they were photographed out for a walk, Pattinson was seen pushing a stroller. Daily Mail obtained the photos.
Here are the photos posted by a fan account:
Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November. The couple has not publicly commented on the news yet or shared any details about their child’s sex, birth date, and name.
A source said told Elle, “He and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them. They are thrilled beyond words.”
A second source added, “They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”
The couple started dating in 2018.
