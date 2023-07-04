Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Passes Away at 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has passed away, his mother took to Instagram to announce the news on her social media account. He was 19 at the time of his passing.
Actor Drena De Niro posted about the loss of her son on Sunday. She said: "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."
She went on to add, "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama ."
"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," she wrote.
In a statement to CNN Robert De Niro said, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.”
“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo,” he added.
Leandro was an actor as well. He appeared in the 2018 film A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.
No cause of death was shared.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)