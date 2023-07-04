ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Passes Away at 19

Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Passes Away at 19

Drena De Niro wrote, "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Passes Away at 19
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has passed away, his mother took to Instagram to announce the news on her social media account. He was 19 at the time of his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Drena De Niro posted about the loss of her son on Sunday. She said: "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."

She went on to add, "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama ."

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," she wrote.

In a statement to CNN Robert De Niro said, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.”

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo,” he added.

Leandro was an actor as well. He appeared in the 2018 film A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

No cause of death was shared.

Also Read

Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child at 79

Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child at 79

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Robert De Niro 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×