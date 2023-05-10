ADVERTISEMENT

Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child at 79

Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time, according to a recent interview.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child at 79
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Veteran actor Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79, according to an exclusive interview with ET Canada. The Hollywood actor opened up about parenthood when he was talking about his upcoming film, About My Father.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor got candid about fatherhood and how he doesn't like to discipline his children but sometimes he has to, he said:

"There's no way around it with kids. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."
Robert De Niro, Actor
ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his six children, De Niro corrected the interviewer and revealed that he has seven children. He said, "I just had a baby."

The publication also reached out to De Niro’s reps, who confirmed that the actor is now a father of seven. But it remains unclear who the mother is.

He also went on to add that he does not consider himself to be a "cool dad."

De Niro has been married twice. He shares two children with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. And two children with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He’s also a father to twin sons with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

Also Read

Pics: Billie Eilish, Timothee, Robert De Niro at Oscars Red Carpet

Pics: Billie Eilish, Timothee, Robert De Niro at Oscars Red Carpet

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Robert De Niro 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×