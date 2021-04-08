'Roadies' Fame Saqib Khan Quits Showbiz For Religious Reasons

Saqib explained that he took this decision not because he didn't have any work. "Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or I gave up! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye."

The former reality show contestant added that despite the struggles in a city like Mumbai he managed to achieve fame. "As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi".

Saqib further said that he was going 'astray'. "In nutshell i was going Astray( gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT".