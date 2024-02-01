ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Riverdale' Actor Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Alopecia Diagnosis

Lili Reinhart took to Tik Tok to post a video of her undergoing red light therapy.

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart has shared that she has been diagnosed with alopecia. She took to Tik Tok to post a video of her undergoing red light therapy. She wrote in the clip, "Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode."

In the clip shared on social media, Lili can be seen lip-syncing to the audio of a man saying, "I'm pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure."

The Look Both Ways actor also captioned the post, "Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth."

While the National Institute of Health has claimed there is no cure for alopecia, red light therapy is said to assist in stimulating hair growth, as per a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

Lili has previously spoken about her struggles with mental health, sadness, and anxiety.

Lili Reinhart 

