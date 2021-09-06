Pics: Here's How Neetu Singh Celebrated Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary
Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, Randhir Kapoor attended the party Neetu Kapoor threw for late Rishi Kapoor.
Neetu Kapoor celebrated Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary by hosting a party. Rishi Kapoor passed away last year after a battle with leukemia. The get-together was attended by Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor, friends Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan among others. Neetu shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram stories. One of the photos show the actor posing with a life-size cutout of Rishi Kapoor's photo.
The highlight of the party was the birthday cake. It had everything Kapoor was fond of - from a whisky bottle and mutton curry bowl to a Twitter logo and a guitar.
On the morning of Kapoor's birth anniversary on 4 September, Neetu posted an emotional note on Instagram remembering him.
