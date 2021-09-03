Neetu Singh's Emotional Heartspeak on Rishi Kapoor's 69th Birth Anniversary Eve

Ha! That’s some question. He was a big miser, the biggest kanjoos in the world. But when it came to food and drinks, there were no limits. This quality was inherited from my father-in-law (Raj Kapoor). Whenever Krishnaji and he went abroad, Raj saab would make a big fuss about her going out shopping. It was the same with Bob and me. Then he would relent on the last day of our stay in whichever city we were, and say, “Okay stop asking me for permission, go shopping, go.” And I would say, “There’s hardly any time. What’s the point now?”

When we were younger, we would exchange cute cards and small gifts on each other’s birthday. But then comes a time when you’re all grown up and mature. And so you know what I’d do? I’d buy myself a bag or a piece of jewellery I’d always longed for on his birthday. And on my birthdays, he’d always take me out for dinner to a quiet restaurant. I used to find that so so adorable.

Come to think of it, when I turned 60 in 2018, he sprang a surprise on me. He planned a trip to Paris with Krishnaji, her two attendants, Ranbir, Riddhima, her husband Bharat and daughter Samara, all of us together. It was the most enjoyable holiday of my life. Because it was so wonderful to be with Krishnaji whom I loved more than my own mother. We stayed in a pretty fancy hotel, took her out to the fun fair, it was like a dream being together.

See birthdays are big among the Kapoor family, we all get together to bond. No agenda, except to have a relaxed time over great food and wine. By the way, when our kids were small, there’d be parties for them at home naturally. But now that Riddhima and Ranbir have grown up, they do their own thing. If they would invite us, we’d go, and leave soon, so that they wouldn’t feel inhibited.