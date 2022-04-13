Rihanna Opens up About Her Pregnancy and Her Next Project During Vogue Shoot
Rihanna also revealed if the pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky was planned.
Rihanna, who announced her pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky back in January, is the cover star of Vogue’s May issue. In the interview accompanying the shoot, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy and the ‘maternity fashion’ she has chosen to flaunt so far.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” Rihanna told Vogue.
She added, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”
Talking about the pregnancy, she said, “I’m excited by the challenge and accepting of it. I’ve surrendered to my journey, and I’m enjoying it. (My mother) is super excited to be a grandma.”
Rihanna also revealed that her mother warmed up to Rocky easily, “My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him (Rocky) from the jump.”
Was the baby planned, Vogue (and fans) wants to know. “Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun,” Rihanna said, adding, “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”
Rihanna also opened up about her next project, which fans have been eagerly waiting for since her last album Anti. Yes, more music is on the cards!
Rihanna revealed, “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”
For the Vogue photoshoot, Rihanna posed for star photographer Annie Leibovitz and wore multiple looks including a veiled Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown, a Rick Owens cropped jacket and a skirt, a Marc Jacobs coat with briefs from her brand Savage X Fenty. She also wore a red lace bodysuit with gloves from AlaIïa.
