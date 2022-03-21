RW Mob Stops 'Bachchhan Paandey' Show, Demands 'The Kashmir Files' Screening

After Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files released in theatres, several videos surfaced online of people in theatres sloganeering and making anti-Muslim hate speeches. The film is about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s.

The film has been performing well at the box office and was even praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the film has also been accused of historical revisionism and propaganda.

Netizens Ask, 'Why Were Films About Gujarat Riots Banned?'

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Delhi Police has been asked to employ a security detail in areas with a “mixed population” to avoid untoward incidents following the release of the movie.

The film was also declared tax-free in several Indian states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. Soon after, netizens had wondered why Rahul Dholakia’s Parzania, based on the true story of Azhar Mody whose son went missing during the 2002 Gujarat riots, was banned in Gujarat despite censor board clearance.

People also wondered why Nandita Das' Firaaq, which also followed the aftermath of the 2002 riots, was banned in the state.