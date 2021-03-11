Prabhas Reveals Latest Poster of Upcoming Film ‘Radhe Shyam’
Co-stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde shared the poster on social media, along with Maha Shivratri wishes
Actor Prabhas has shared the new poster of his film Radhe Shyam. “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all", the actor captioned the photo.
In the poster, Prabhas and his co-star Pooja Hegde can be seen lying on a frost-covered ground. Pooja also shared the poster on social media and wrote, “Some call it madness, we call it love. This love story will forever be etched in your hearts! Team #RadheShyam wishes you all a very Happy #MahaShivratri! #30JulWithRS.”
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama that also stars Krishnam Raju, Murali Sharma, and veteran actress Bhagyashree. The movie is set to release on 30 July.
