Rhea Went to Doctors Sushant Chose: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde
The actor's lawyer throws light on the case.
The CBI is currently investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On 28 July, an FIR was filed in Patna against Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty based on a complaint by his father KK Singh. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide and embezzlement of funds.
Now, in an interview to India Today, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that his client always did what Sushant asked her to do.
"Sushant's family made an allegation before the court, CBI, Patna Police and other investigating agencies that it was Rhea who was administering the medicines. They have also accused her of drugging Sushant and manipulating his health. However, now it has come to light that Rhea had taken Sushant to doctors of his choice and all doctors are well-known in Mumbai".Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer
Maneshinde further stated that the first doctor Sushant consulted was in 2013 and the last on 8 June, the day Rhea left his house. "Therefore Rhea did nothing without the prescription and advice of doctors".
Maneshinde added that in November, one of Sushant's sisters had taken her brother's treatment details from his ex-manager Shruti Modi. "Sushant's family was aware of his alleged mental health condition as far back as November 2019. As per a report on 8th of June, there was an exchange between Sushant and his other sister Priyanka, wherein she is seen advising him to take medicines and even procured a prescription".
Maneshinde said that the doctor who had prescribed the medicines had not even met Sushant, so it is a violation of the Mental Health Act.
"As per the prescription that has been accessed, the doctor has treated Sushant as an OPD patient. He has also consulted the late actor online. While online consultations are allowed during COVID-19, it is only for treating minor problems and also in cases where the doctor and patient know each other. Here is a case where the doctor has never met Sushant, treated him as an OPD patient and gave him prohibited drugs. This falls under forgery".Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer
Rhea's lawyer also said that all the WhatsApp and other electronic evidence are admissible in a court of law.
(Inputs: India Today)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.