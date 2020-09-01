Rhea Went to Doctors Sushant Chose: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Maneshinde further stated that the first doctor Sushant consulted was in 2013 and the last on 8 June, the day Rhea left his house. "Therefore Rhea did nothing without the prescription and advice of doctors".

Maneshinde added that in November, one of Sushant's sisters had taken her brother's treatment details from his ex-manager Shruti Modi. "Sushant's family was aware of his alleged mental health condition as far back as November 2019. As per a report on 8th of June, there was an exchange between Sushant and his other sister Priyanka, wherein she is seen advising him to take medicines and even procured a prescription".

Maneshinde said that the doctor who had prescribed the medicines had not even met Sushant, so it is a violation of the Mental Health Act.