Rhea, Riddhima, Soha Congratulate Parents-To-Be Saif & Kareena

Kareena and Saif released a statement saying they are expecting a second child.

Quint Entertainment
Updated13 Aug 2020, 08:49 AM IST
Celebrities
2 min read

On Wednesday, 12 August, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan released a statement saying that they are expecting a second child. Since then, congratulatory messages are pouring in from friends and family. Rhea Kapoor posted on her Instagram story, "Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan my lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of baby Khan no 2? #rulebreakers #foreverheroine".

Riddhima Kapoor also congratulated the couple.

Kareena took to social media to thank all those who have wished her and Saif.

Soha Ali Khan was one of the first people to share the news on social media. She wrote, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !"

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif and Kareena.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Published: 13 Aug 2020, 06:13 AM IST

