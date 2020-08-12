Kareena and Saif Announce New 'Addition' to Their Family

The couple released a statement to share the good news with fans.

Quint Entertainment
Updated12 Aug 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Celebrities
2 min read

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have issued a statement saying that they are expecting their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support", the statement read.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to congratulate her brother and sister-in-law. "Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !", she wrote.

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif and Kareena.
Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif and Kareena.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Earlier, on a chat show Kareena had said that she and Saif have been planning to expand their family. She also added that they will definitely have a second baby. Kareena and Saif's son Taimur has been ruling the internet since he was an infant. He is a favourite of the paps and Kareena shares photos of Taimur and Saif on Instagram every now and then.

During the lockdown period, Kareena has shared all the fun things that the father and son have been up to.

Kareena and Saif Announce New 'Addition' to Their Family
Kareena and Saif Announce New 'Addition' to Their Family
Also Read
Here's How Kareena, Zoya, Parineeti Celebrated Raksha Bandhan
Published: 12 Aug 2020, 10:57 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!