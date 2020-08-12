Kareena and Saif Announce New 'Addition' to Their Family
The couple released a statement to share the good news with fans.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have issued a statement saying that they are expecting their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support", the statement read.
Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to congratulate her brother and sister-in-law. "Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !", she wrote.
Earlier, on a chat show Kareena had said that she and Saif have been planning to expand their family. She also added that they will definitely have a second baby. Kareena and Saif's son Taimur has been ruling the internet since he was an infant. He is a favourite of the paps and Kareena shares photos of Taimur and Saif on Instagram every now and then.
During the lockdown period, Kareena has shared all the fun things that the father and son have been up to.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.