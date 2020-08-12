Kareena and Saif Announce New 'Addition' to Their Family

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have issued a statement saying that they are expecting their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support", the statement read.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to congratulate her brother and sister-in-law. "Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !", she wrote.