Kareena Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID Omicron Variant: BMC

Earlier this month, Kareena, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested positive.

Celebrities
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor is recovering from COVID-19.</p></div>
Kareena Kapoor's genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday, as per a report by ANI. The actor is recovering from COVID-19 and is in isolation.

Earlier this month, Kareena, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested positive after attending a dinner at Karan Johar's place. While the BMC claimed that Kareena and Amrita had "violated COVID protocols" and attended "several parties" Kareena's spokesperson said in a statement, "She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk”.

