Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Challenged in Supreme Court by NCB

On 5 March, the NCB filed its chargesheet in the alleged drug case. According to a report by The Indian Express, the NCB has named 33 people in the chargesheet, including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Agisilaos Demetriades (Arjun Rampal's partner's brother), and Kshitij Prasad, former Dharmatic Entertainment employee.

The NCB has reportedly claimed in the chargesheet that drugs delivered to Sushant was made with Rhea’s consent, she facilitated the use of her house for drug consumption, thereby violating provisions of the NDPS Act. She also financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings by providing funds to purchase drugs, the agency claimed.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on 14 June last year.

(With inputs from NDTV)