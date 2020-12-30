An Angel: Remo D'Souza Recalls Salman's Help After Heart Attack

The choreographer added that he had a blockage in his right artery and his heart was only working 25 per cent when he was admitted to hospital. Remo says he was taken aback by the incident and isn't sure what caused it. "They (the doctors) are trying to figure it out and I am dying to know. A lot of people think I take steroids, which is not true at all. I believe in having a natural body," he added.

(With inputs from Bombay Times)