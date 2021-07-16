Don't All Actors Feel They Can Better Their Performances?: Surekha Sikri

Uncannily, Surekha Sikri partly resembled my grandmother, Fayazi Begum, whom she portrayed in Mammo (1994). She had captured her mannerisms like chewing the fold of her dupatta, her contradictory nature of erupting in anger and cooling down in a nano second, pottering around in the kitchen endlessly, besides effectively conveying an ageing woman’s grief of losing her only daughter in an airplane crash. The daughter, my mother, was 19 years old then.

A month before the NFDC shoestring-budget film was being shot at a Jogeshwari building, Shyam Benegal (its director) had met both Fayazi Begum and her sister Mehmooda (nicknamed Mammo). Benegal sir had come over to our place, a small apartment off Napean Sea Road, briefly to meet them and take in the home’s ambience.

Originally designed with Waheeda Rehman in mind as the eponymous Mammo, Benegal had to juggle the cast at the last minute. The actor, who was living in a Bengaluru farmhouse then, wasn’t comfortable playing a Pakistani woman who comes across the border. Enter Farida Jalal, then, bulwarked by the NSD-trained and formidably-reputed stage actor Surekha Sikri from New Delhi.