Remembering Dilip Kumar Through Amitabh Bachchan's Eyes

It Took Decades for Amitabh Bachchan to Get Dilip Kumar's Autograph

In a post on his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan once recounted an incident from the first time he saw Dilip Kumar. "I remember the first time I ever saw him. 1960. I had come to Bombay as a visitor with my parents. It was a prominent restaurant, in now what is commonly referred to as South Bombay, where Dilip Kumar, the Dilip Kumar, walked in," he wrote.

Amitabh recalls that he ran out to the nearest stationary shop to buy an autograph book when people around Kumar urged him to ask the actor for an autograph. "Poised statue like, hand extended with the book, I repeated my quivering words to him. He remained unmoved. Either to me or to the book. In a short while, he turned and left," he wrote.