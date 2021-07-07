No One Like You: Celebrities Mourn Iconic Actor Dilip Kumar's Demise
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other celebrities pay tributes to Dilip Kumar.
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. Tributes are pouring in from the film industry. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened .."
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti".
Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Farhan Akhtar, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor and other celebrities also paid their tributes.
