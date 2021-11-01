Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev & Charu Asopa Blessed With a Baby Girl
Sushmita shared an adorable post congratulating Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa welcomed a baby girl on Monday, 1 November. Sushmita took to Instagram to share a post. She shared a picture of herself from the hospital and wrote, "Answered prayers. Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali! It's a girl! Congratulations Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen...What a beauty she is! I became a bua this morning. So happy."
The actor added, "Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little angel I was blessed to witness it! Thank you Doctor Rishma Pai for making this such a beautiful and peaceful experience! You're just the best."
Sushmita signed off with, "Congratulations to Asopa and Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls! I love you guys."
Meanwhile, Rajeev shared a photo of the newborn and Charu. He wrote, "Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God".
Rajeev and Charu got married on 7 June, 2019, after dating for four months.
