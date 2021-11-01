Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev & Charu Asopa Blessed With a Baby Girl

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa welcomed a baby girl on Monday, 1 November. Sushmita took to Instagram to share a post. She shared a picture of herself from the hospital and wrote, "Answered prayers. Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali! It's a girl! Congratulations Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen...What a beauty she is! I became a bua this morning. So happy."

The actor added, "Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little angel I was blessed to witness it! Thank you Doctor Rishma Pai for making this such a beautiful and peaceful experience! You're just the best."