Raveena Tandon Thanks People For Their Support After Road Rage Incident

Actor Raveena Tandon was recently involved in an incident where she was allegedly attacked amidst allegations of rash driving. A few people had alleged that Raveena's driver hit three of them outside her house in Mumbai and they were injured. Later, the Mumbai police told the media that a false complaint was filed against Raveena with the Khar Police, accusing her of being drunk, rash driving and assault.
Now, Raveena took to Instagram on 6 June to react to the incident. She said that she was grateful to the people who supported her. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Tandon received a clean chit in the incident.
Raveena wrote on her Instagram story, "Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support. Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!"
Earlier this week a video had gone viral, wherein a woman could be seen alleging that Raveena's car hit her and that both the actor and her driver assaulted her. Shortly, a CCTV footage was released that contradicted the woman's allegations.
DCP Raj Tilak also told India Today that no case was registered against Raveena. "Raveena was coming home. Her car was reversing. The lady who walked past got mad at her driver and said drive carefully. The car did not touch the lady, but a verbal spat ensued. Raveena got out and got into an argument. We don't have written complaints from either party, so there is no case," he told the publication.
Raveena was last seen in Patna Shukla and she is gearing up for the release of Welcome to the Jungle, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)