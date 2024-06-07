Raveena Tandon Thanks People For Their Support After Road Rage Incident

Actor Raveena Tandon was recently involved in an incident where she was allegedly attacked amidst allegations of rash driving. A few people had alleged that Raveena's driver hit three of them outside her house in Mumbai and they were injured. Later, the Mumbai police told the media that a false complaint was filed against Raveena with the Khar Police, accusing her of being drunk, rash driving and assault.

Now, Raveena took to Instagram on 6 June to react to the incident. She said that she was grateful to the people who supported her. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Tandon received a clean chit in the incident.

Raveena wrote on her Instagram story, "Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support. Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!"